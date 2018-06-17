Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€65.20” Price Target for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (ETR:SY1) has been given a €65.20 ($75.81) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

SY1 stock traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €75.90 ($88.26). 930,043 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.