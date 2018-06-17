Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTG. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 101 ($1.34) to GBX 130 ($1.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 100 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 118 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.17).

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 377,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £403,999.90 ($537,877.65).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.