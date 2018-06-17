Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.01 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 695.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.29% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,404,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. 936,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.39%. analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

