Investec plc (INVP) Insider Sells £272,173.12 in Stock

Investec plc (LON:INVP) insider Bernard Kantor sold 48,952 shares of Investec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.40), for a total value of £272,173.12 ($362,366.02).

Investec stock traded down GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 552.80 ($7.36). 8,735,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,000. Investec plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 451.20 ($6.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Investec’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 578 ($7.70) price target on shares of Investec in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Investec Company Profile

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management division offers active investment products and services to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.

