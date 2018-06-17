BetaCoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BetaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066124 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00111424 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BetaCoin Coin Profile

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official website is betacoin.info. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

