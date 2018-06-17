Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 3,472 Shares

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Director Betsy Rafael sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $322,965.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $801,367.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shutterfly opened at $94.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFLY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFLY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

