B&G Foods (BGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of many brands including B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty, Polaner, Spice Islands, Victoria and now, Back to Nature and SnackWell’s, there’s a little something for everyone. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BGS. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of B&G Foods opened at $29.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

