Peel Hunt Upgrades Bgeo Group (LON:BGEO) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bgeo Group (LON:BGEO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, June 1st. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,250 ($29.96) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,000 ($53.26).

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Bgeo Group to an add rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.93) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Bgeo Group traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26), reaching GBX 1,927.40 ($25.66), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,393. Bgeo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,003 ($39.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,884 ($51.71).

In related news, insider Giorgi Alpaidze sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($47.30), for a total transaction of £42,636 ($56,764.75).

About Bgeo Group

BGEO Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, healthcare, insurance, real estate, utility, pharmaceutical, leasing, brokerage, and investment management services to corporate and individual customers primarily in Georgia. The company's Retail Banking segment offers consumer and mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, and funds transfer and settlement services; and deposits for individuals and legal entities.

