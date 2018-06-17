BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in General Electric (GE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,178,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 3,619,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 243,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

