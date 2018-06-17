BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in BHP Billiton by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BHP Billiton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton Limited has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.90 to $46.80 in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from $33.37 to $44.21 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.