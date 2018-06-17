Bibox Token Reaches Market Cap of $124.79 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $124.79 million and $75.55 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bibox Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00018282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00589361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00260996 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094242 BTC.

About Bibox Token

Bibox Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 269,944,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,342,466 tokens. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

Bibox Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bibox Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bibox Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bibox Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

