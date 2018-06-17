Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Ambarella to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

AMBA opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 242.39 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

