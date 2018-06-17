BidaskClub Downgrades Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) to Strong Sell

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Donegal Group Inc. Class A alerts:

Donegal Group Inc. Class A opened at $14.27 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.81). Donegal Group Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.20 million. equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. Class A will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,654,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,741,119. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group Inc. Class A

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.