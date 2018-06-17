Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, June 8th.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Groupon from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Groupon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.27 to $4.40 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.32.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Groupon has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Groupon had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $626.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coupon company to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,636.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Michael F boosted its stake in Groupon by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Price Michael F now owns 490,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $4,933,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 812,460 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 157,290 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,440,788 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after buying an additional 2,264,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.