IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Macquarie upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $1,936,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,019,573.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $352,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,314,866. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,036,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,081,000 after acquiring an additional 512,484 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,912,000 after acquiring an additional 667,500 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,039,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,849,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,442,000 after acquiring an additional 809,648 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,431,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,238,000 after acquiring an additional 260,294 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

