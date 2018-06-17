BidaskClub Lowers Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SYKE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Sykes Enterprises opened at $29.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $414.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $485,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 216,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

