BidaskClub Lowers WesBanco (WSBC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

WesBanco stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $348,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

