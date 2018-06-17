Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 1,023,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,936. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

