Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 26th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMHC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt traded up $0.30, hitting $7.25, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,227,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,254. The stock has a market cap of $894.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $219.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,904,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 220,295 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,717,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after buying an additional 611,018 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,040,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,172,000 after buying an additional 2,705,775 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,675,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

