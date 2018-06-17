Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C traded up $0.48, hitting $65.57, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,992. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 437.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $299.88 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group Inc Class C news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 85,618 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $5,516,367.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,527.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 1,447 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $90,567.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,606,666 shares of company stock worth $89,054,367. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 125.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

