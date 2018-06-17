Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Big 5 Sporting Goods earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9922311687826 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods traded down $0.25, reaching $8.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 788,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,415. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $188.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of -0.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $234.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.09 million. analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,402.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $79,032. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.