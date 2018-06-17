Deutsche Bank Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $58.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Big Lots traded down $0.32, reaching $41.23, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,064,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,999. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). Big Lots had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Big Lots news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $903,330.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

