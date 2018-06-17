Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Big Lots worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,228 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,234,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 625,395 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,598,000.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Big Lots traded down $0.32, hitting $41.23, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,064,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,999. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

