UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €34.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cfra set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.50 ($45.93).

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at €46.58 ($54.16) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a one year low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a one year high of €41.14 ($47.84).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

