Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $101.15 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $16.86 or 0.00258281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00593976 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094309 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 194,972,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,041,290 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binance Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.