Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells 842 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 842 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,236,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Declan Doogan sold 89,216 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $3,144,864.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Declan Doogan sold 110,784 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $3,880,763.52.

BHVN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20). equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

