Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Price

Media coverage about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3333460791898 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 1.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,579.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,378 shares of company stock worth $12,468,699. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

