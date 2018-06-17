Biopharma Credit PLC Plans Dividend of $0.01 (BPCR)

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Biopharma Credit traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00), hitting GBX 1.05 ($0.01), on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 153,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,237. Biopharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.13 ($0.02).

Biopharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

