BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce sales of $95.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $95.77 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $383.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.85 million to $385.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $418.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $414.23 million to $423.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet cut BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of BEAT opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other BioTelemetry news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,493,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,452.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 67,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $2,723,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,267 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 534,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

