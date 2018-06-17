Biotron 1-Day Volume Tops $104,170.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Biotron has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $104,170.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00585861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00247563 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095221 BTC.

Biotron Token Profile

Biotron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,678,726 tokens. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.