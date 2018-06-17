BipCoin (CRYPTO:BIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,934.00

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. BipCoin has a market capitalization of $48,233.00 and $1,934.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BipCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BipCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028823 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000350 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin (CRYPTO:BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org.

BipCoin Coin Trading

BipCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

