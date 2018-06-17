Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter worth $80,114,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index stock opened at $280.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a fifty-two week low of $241.58 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

