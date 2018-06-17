bitBTC (CRYPTO:BITBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One bitBTC token can now be bought for approximately $6,962.53 or 1.06497000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitBTC has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. bitBTC has a total market cap of $362,941.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00597439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00258196 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00094526 BTC.

About bitBTC

bitBTC’s total supply is 52 tokens. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC.

bitBTC Token Trading

bitBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

