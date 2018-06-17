Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $15,783.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00009844 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Octaex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000429 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000154 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,062,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Octaex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

