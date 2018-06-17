Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $905,764.00 (CRYPTO:BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $358.55 million and approximately $905,764.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00035935 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, BtcTrade.im and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046346 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00088555 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00411021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Indodax, LBank, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Crex24, CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Huobi, QBTC, Exrates, C-CEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.