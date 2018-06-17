Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $69,554.00 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.27 or 0.04038480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.01400290 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035763 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00087193 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021787 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

