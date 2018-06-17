Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $306.99 Million (CRYPTO:BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $15.00 or 0.00231178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Octaex, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $306.99 million and $354,247.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02945220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00504214 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00294470 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00057649 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00154522 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00077491 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,463,391 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Exrates, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and Octaex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.