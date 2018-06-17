Bitcurrency Hits Market Cap of $189,496.00 (BTCR)

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Bitcurrency has a market capitalization of $189,496.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcurrency has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcurrency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcurrency Profile

Bitcurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam.

Buying and Selling Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

