bitGold Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BITGOLD)

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. bitGold has a market cap of $283,723.00 and $0.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitGold token can now be bought for $1,497.34 or 0.23138600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitGold has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00590497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00251901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00094838 BTC.

bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. bitGold’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitGold is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD.

bitGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

