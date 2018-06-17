bitqy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,088.00 (BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. bitqy has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $1,088.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitqy has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One bitqy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00599274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00260937 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095029 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy launched on May 1st, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,671,431 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org.

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

