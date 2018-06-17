Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $148.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a market cap of $427,464.00 and $148.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001075 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 11,489,286 coins and its circulating supply is 6,489,282 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitradio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.