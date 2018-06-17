BitRent (RNTB) Market Cap Hits $26.52 Million

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. BitRent has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and $317,397.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OTCBTC, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitRent alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00595446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00260373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047301 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00094727 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 942,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,750,000 tokens. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OTCBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.