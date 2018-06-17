BitSoar (BSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. BitSoar has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSoar coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSoar has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitSoar Profile

BitSoar is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,690,117,191 coins. BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar. The official website for BitSoar is bitsoar.com.

Buying and Selling BitSoar

BitSoar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSoar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSoar using one of the exchanges listed above.

