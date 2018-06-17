bitUSD Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00017288 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market cap of $13.64 million and $339,768.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00596619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00262058 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094787 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 12,062,000 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

