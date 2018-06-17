Bitzeny 24-Hour Volume Tops $251.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $993,060.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.01494120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007632 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014573 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

