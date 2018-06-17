BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.85

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 4508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In related news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at $852,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 83,298 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $4,642,197.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,772.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

