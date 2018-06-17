BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut (NYSE:BKHU) Earns News Impact Score of 0.21

Headlines about BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut (NYSE:BKHU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9456945702563 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut remained flat at $$61.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,238. BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

Get BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9688 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACK HILLS Cor/EQUITY Ut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.