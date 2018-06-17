Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Blackbaud stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 140,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,206. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,879,000 after buying an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,303,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,634,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,006,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.