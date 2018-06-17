Aperio Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 9,669 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,015,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLKB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $108.27 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.29 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

