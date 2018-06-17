Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9382881825532 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:BME traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 31,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,904. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

